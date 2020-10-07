Police in Lusaka have denied the opposition UPND and NDC a go ahead to have a youth rally in Lusaka at the Freedom Statue this weekend.
The youths from the two parties had written to Lusaka Province Police Commissioner notifying his office on their intention to hold a youth rally to protest against the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
But in his response dated 6th October 2020, Officer Commanding for Lusaka Urban a Mr Kaaza said the rally could not proceed because there is no manpower to police the event as officers will be engaged in other duties
WONDERS WILL NEVER END IN THIS COUNTRY. THE INVISIBLE HAND HAS WON.SAD INDEED
THERE IS EVIL IN CHAMBIA CALLED DUNGU TUMPYONGO, LUCKILY IT IS COMING TOWARDS ITS EXPIRY DATE SOON AND WE SHALL INCINERATE IT. LUCKY ARE THOSE WHO WILL LIVE LONG AFTER ITS EXPIRY DATE WHICH IS FAST APPROACHING.
But they will be enough manpower to beat anyone who may want to proceed with the rally
IF POLICE WILL BE ENGAGED IN OTHER DUTIES THEN THE YOUTH CAN POLICE THEMSELVES BECAUSE THIS WILL BE A PEACEFUL POSSESSION, WE HOPE POLICE WILL NOT SUDDENLY CROP UP FROM NOWHERE BECAUSE THEY WILL BE ENGAGED WITH OTHER DUTIES ON THIS DAY, YOUTH POWER, WE ARE WITH YOU JUST HAVE IT PEACEFUL AS USUAL, WE HOPE THE THUGS FROM PF WILL BE TAMED ON THIS DAY.