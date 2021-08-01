POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION RETIRE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, BIEMBA MUSOLE

Lusaka- 1st August 2021

Zambia Police Deputy Commissioner, Biemba Musole has been retired in national interest with immediate effect.

This is according to the Zambia Police Message Dispatch.

“Be informed that the Police Service Commission acting in the name of and on behalf of His Excellency the President has with immediate effect directed the retirement in the national interest of No.1937, Mr. Musole Biemba, Deputy Police Commissioner “.

Musole was also Director of Criminal Investigations at Police Service Headquarters.

