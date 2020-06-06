THE ZAMBIA POLICE HAVE ARRESTED TWO UPND RESOURCEFUL YOUTHS AT LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE FOR SEEKING A PROTEST PERMIT OVER GOLD

The Zambia Police through the instructions from the Patriotic Front PF to IG Kakoma Kanganja have unlawfully detained two opposition UPND youths at the Lusaka Central Police HQ. These are Cde Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya

The dual went to notify the police over their intention to hold a peaceful protest with other youths in Lusaka but instead of giving them a police permit, they decided to arrest them for unknown crimes. The Zambia Police have not told the public the main reasons why the two comrades were arrested.

The intended protest borders on the mishandling of Gold in North Western Province.

Please Youths Let us find time to visit our comrades tomorrow morning. We can meet at the Party Secretariat around 10:00