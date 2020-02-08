ZAMBIA POLICE HOUND DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI OUT OF CHILUBI & NORTHERN PROVINCE

These are pictures of armed police officers in a vehicle forcing Dr Chishimba Kambwili out of Northern province.

Can you call this democracy?

President Edgar Lungu is a scared frightened man, he knows he’s lost favour among the people and he has only 18 months to go before he’s brought in the dock to answer for corruption and all illegalities of his government.

The same police he’s abusing today are the same ones who will arrest him in August 2021.