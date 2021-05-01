ZAMBIA POLICEPOLICE” IN RIOT GEAR SURROUND NEW UPND COMMAND CENTER IN LUSAKA.
Heavily armed Paramilitary Police officers have surrounded the new UPND National Youth Command Center.
The Centre, which is located in Villa, Thornpark Park off Great North Road opposite Cavendish University, was scheduled to be officially opened by UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema at 10:00 hours this morning.
The Police in their hundreds can be seen hovering around the premises both in Toyota Land Cruisers and the newly acquired anti-riot gear comprising of water cannons and the Maverick anti-riot gear.
They want to ensure that the incoming president is safe.
A police service that is unable to communicate to leaders of an organised group is no police service at all. It’s a tool for oppressing and suppressing people. The opposition UPND is not a shadowy underground organisation with no identified leadership to deal with.