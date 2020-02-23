By Castrol Kafweta

Politically under the PF government, the Zambia Police can never be trusted with anything to do with politics because whatever they do they do it for PF and not the country.

It’s worthy noting that the contradictory statements from the Zambia Police is a clear indication that the Patriotic Front PF have an influence in the operation of the Zambia Police with regards to the gassing and unprecedented killings of people in Zambia.

The Patriotic Front PF won’t rest until they see HH being taken to the graves in a coffin. They have been trying all ways and means to see HH whipped out of this planet earth.

By the way, how is the man they have charged with treason a UPND official today? I have noted with dismay their posting on the Facebook Page that a UPND Official charged with treason is appearing in court today?

From what they have posted it’s clear that whatever is happening in Zambia is something planned by the PF themselves so that they can implicate the opposition UPND.

Since when did Mr. Ngalande an accused person became a UPND Official? In which capacity is Mr. Ngalande serving in the UPND Party?

Why is it that the Zambia Police are issuing contradictory statements? Are they arm-twisting the evidence to save the people they are shielding?

Why are they contradicting each other? Something isn’t right here. The devil is at play and I am afraid it’s the one the PF hates the most that they want to arrest.

Is there a break down in communication between the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Police Spokes Person Rae Hamoonga?

Yesterday, Police Spokes Person Rae Hamoonga told the nation that the Zambia Police have successfully managed to arrested 16 people of which one of them is a Funder or the owner of the Project.

Today, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has told the nation that the Police have arrested 16 people and of the 16 one is a person through which funds where being channelled and that the Potential Funder has not been arrested yet.

Bakwetu! Give opinion on this serious and dangerous matter.

Something Isn’t Right ✔️

