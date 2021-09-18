SEAN TEMBO WRITES…

ABOUT THE K65.3 MILLION CASH

1. Am struggling to find any wrongdoing in this matter, a criminal act that can stand it court. For the record Zambia de-criminalized hoarding (keeping amounts of money above a certain threshold) sometime in the early days of FTJ’s admin. So any person can keep as much money as they wish in the house.

2. Perhaps what the police could’ve done is to institute surveillance on the money once they received the tip. At one point or the other, the owners would’ve tried to put the money back into the banking system and chances are that they would’ve tried to lie about its source. That would have given the police an opportunity to charge them with money laundering.

3. But under the current circumstances, the police acted without much thought. They’ve bungled the case and it’s unlikely to go anywhere. Law enforcement agencies are too busy trying to please HH and they’re tripping all over themselves and bungling up things in the process. Cry my beloved Zambia