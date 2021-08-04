ZAMBIA POLICE RAID UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CENTRE

Zambia Police raided the National Youth Centre in the early hours of today and went away with phones, three laptops and food stuffs.

The police broke into the building and beat up the youths they found at the centre.

Two of our youths have allegedly been apprehended for unknown reasons.

Yesterday PF youths were seen patrolling around the UPND National youth Centre but failed to attack after realizing that they were outnumbered by the number of UPND youths at the centre.

One of the youth officials alerted the matter to the police and they immediately responded and provided security at the centre.

The youths are surprised that police in the early hours of today, raided their premises and broke into their offices. It is however unknown what exactly they were looking for.

The youths last Sunday reported that they had information on a plan to arrest and implicate the National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso with a trumped up charge.

They have however concluded that the rumour circulating about Police being under instruction to arrest their National Chairperson Mr Liswaniso and keep him away from the campaigns could be true.

More than three thousand youth officials were arrested on trumped charges during the 2016 elections and majority released on nolle prosequi with some acquitted.

*UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA* *TEAM*