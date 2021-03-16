By Smart Eagles

ZAMBIA POLICE REFUTE CLAIMS ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER CALLED FOR RESUBMISSION OF APPLICATION LETTERS

…advises the general public to ignore false notices because applications already submitted by applicants are still valid…

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo Mwaata says information circulating on social media insinuating that the Minister of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo called for resubmission of application letters to Zambia Police by those wishing to be employed as constables is false.

In a statement Mrs Katongo said the information is being championed by criminals who want to find a way of stealing from members of the public.

She has since advised the general public to ignore such false notices, adding that the applications already submitted by applicants are still valid.

Mrs Katongo noted that there are criminals who are sending messages to unsuspecting members of the public introducing themselves as Police officers or RTSA officers requesting the people to send money through mobile money contacts which they are providing on claims that they infringed road traffic rules and regulations.

“This is also another strategy by criminals with a view of swindling the general public. Members of the public should note that , at the moment, the Zambia Police and the RTSA do not use mobile money services to collect Admission of Guilt fines from traffic offenders,” She said

Mrs Katongo has further advised members of the public to be security conscious and should always verify information with relevant authourities before making any transaction to avoid being deceived by fraudsters.