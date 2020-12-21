ZAMBIA POLICE RELEASE SECURITY ANNEX TO MONITOR UPND IN LUSAKA.

The opposition UPND are hereby warned to be cautious as Zambia police have released a high security annex to be on high alert and prevent the demonstration of the opposition members.

The Annex code ZP form 134 sent to CIC direct from the police indicates that the Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja has instructed that all units in 50 groups, to all COMPOLS and UNITS addressed to Deputy Inspector General Administration, Deputy Inspector General Operations, COMPOLS Admin and COMPOLS Operations.

It reads P/S 4/20/1 of 20/12/20 you are directed to be on full alert and monitor the activities of the opposition UPND who are planning to demonstrate, gatherings of all kinds should not be entertained.

You should make sure that patrols in your respective areas and all officers must be put on standby.

Acknowledge receipt regards

Signed

Kakoma Kanganja.