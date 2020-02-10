…… as efforts to establish the motive behind the gassing in other places is being made.

By Smart Eagles

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dismissed information circulating on social media alleging that most parts of Lusaka have been affected by the gassing.

Despite the service in Lusaka having received reports of gassing from members of the public,these claims are yet to be verified.

“When complaints of alleged gassing were received by police in Lusaka, officers went on the ground to verify the reports and are still inquiring on the same reports,” Mr.Kanganga said.

“In view of similar occurrences being recorded in some parts of the country, my advise to members of the public across the country is for them to be security conscious and work in collaboration with the police in safeguarding their respective communities.”

The Inspector General adds that Police are working round the clock to see to it that all perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book.

He has explained that from the time the crime emanated, some suspects have been apprehended of which some are currently appearing in the courts of law while investigations have continued with a view of apprehending all those involved in this heinous crime.

“I urge all members of the community who could have security concerns in their communities to seek audience with Officers in Charge of Police Stations so that the concerns are quickly addressed,” Mr.Kanganja has advised.

He has informed the general public that results of chemicals being used in gassing households are out, however, the police Command has decided not to announce the chemical for security reasons.

He said that announcing the chemical may mean giving information to other criminals.

Mr. Kanganga said that he fully understands the fear in members of the public concerning the current occurrences .

The Police IG since appealed to members of the public to remain calm as the police are doing everything possible to avert the situation.

He Further cautioned the public against taking the law into their own hands but report or surrender any suspected persons to law enforcement officers.

He reiterated that the Zambia Police Service is doing everything possible to establish the motive behind this crime and ensure that all perpetrators who include those orchestrating the crime are brought to book.

Mr. Kanganga said that the Zambia Police will continue to provide updates to the public on such occurrences and security tips.