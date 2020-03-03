ZAMBIA POLICE STOP PLAYING DIRTY POLITICS WHERE NATIONAL SECURITY IS CONCERNED!!

________________________________________________

Where Is The Masterminder? Who and Where Is The Deputy Masterminder Through Whom The Funds Were Being Channeled As Reported By IG Kakoma Kanganja? Why Isn’t The Zambia Police Telling The Nation The Truth? Are They Conspiring With The Criminals To Cause Civil Unrest? Who did Spax kill for him to be charged with murder?

________________________________________________

HAVE THE POLICE WARNED AND CAUTIONED SPAX OF MURDER OR THEY HAVE CHARGED SPAX WITH MURDER AND HE HAS TO APPEAR IN COURT?? WHEN IS HE APPEARING IN COURT? AND WHO DID SPAX KILL?

————————————————————————–

Anyone who kills his fellow human being in Zambia is charged with murder and other related offenses and must appear in court in due course for possible sentencing. The Police always tells the nation who was murdered? why? when? and where? age and his/her residential address. This is what the Police have done in the past whenever there was such cases of murder and other related offenses.

Today Zambians are being murdered in cold bloods, gassed in their own homes, and terrorised in their own country by people only known by the government of Zambia that includes the Zambia Police, the President, and all Patriotic Front PF officials.

What is of great concern and extreme worry is that the government of the Patriotic Front PF have mocked Zambians and have subjected them to inhuman treatment? How can they claim to know the criminals when they are failing to disclose the truth? When they can’t take the suspects to court? When they are refusing to disclose a political party or person behind these crimes? What does this mean?

Now that the POLICE have arrested the Coperbelt commander of criminals, someone who unlawfully wears Zambia Army Uniforms, brandishes guns anyhow, the Patriotic Front PF have rose to defend him by giving false information to the public. Aren’t they in contempt for giving false information?

CONTRARY TO WHAT WE KNOW, WHAT DO THE POLICE MEAN BY STATING THAT:

1. They have “warned and cautioned” Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder which occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

2. Zambia Police Service has further “warned and cautioned” for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia. What’s the meaning of this language “WARNED AND CAUTIONED”?

If Spax is not the Mastermind of the unprecedented killings and gassing of Zambians as being assumed by the people then who is the mastermind of these heinous crimes? The Police has almost arrested all the people who were coordinating these crimes but they haven’t told us the full names of these criminals, their, residential addresses, and who sponsored them to start committing these crimes.

The same police haven’t yet announced the apprehension of a Masterminder of these crimes who Kakoma Kanganja said he was not arrested as reported by Rae Hamoonga. All they are doing is covering up this issue of gassing and killing people and this to me confirms that the Patriotic Front PF are fully involved in these activities.

Honestly speaking, without beating by the bush, the Zambia Police are misconducting themselves and I believe they are issuing and giving false information to the public. They are in full contempt of the people by not giving us the information we demand. This is serious and dangerous for the country.

Now that they have arrested everyone who was involved in the gassing and killing, where is the Masterminder? Who and where is the Deputy Masterminder through whom the funds were being channeled as reported by IG-Kakoma Kanganja? Why isn’t the Zambia police telling the nation the truth? Are they conspiring with the criminals to cause civil unrest?

The contradictory statements that the Zambia Police made in relation to the gassing and killings, what was it about? What’s the motive behind those contradictory statements which came from top Police commanders?

I refuse to be blackmailed and I will not be deceived by the PF and their Political Canals the Zambia Police.

I demand the right information on the suspects of killings and gassing.

Thank You

Castrol Kafweta

Solwezi Central – Aspiring Mp