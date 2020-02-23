The Zambia Police Service has clarified that the master minder behind the gassing of home and learning institutions in the country has not been arrested.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga on Friday announced that police had apprehended the mastermind behind gassing incidents in the country.

Addressing the Media in Lusaka yesterday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the alleged suspect is just part of the 16 suspects that were arrested in connection with the criminal happenings.

Mr. Kanganja says Police investigation has revealed the person thought to be a master minder was only given funds to pay persons behind the gassing.

Meanwhile, Kanyama Police Station is facing a serious transport challenge and this is hampering the effective execution of duties by the Officers at the Station, authorities have said.

Felix Kakuwa, the Kanyama Police Station Officer In-Charge told the Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo that his officers only have one vehicle for operations because the other vehicles were damaged during the riots that recently occurred in the area.

And Kanyama residents are happy that calm has been restored in the compound following the deployment of Zambia Army Officers in riot prone compounds.

Meanwhile Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has appealed to Government to complete the Twashuka Police station in order to ease pressure on the existing police cells.