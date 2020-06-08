Police in Lusaka will today be on high alert to thwart any protests allegedly organised by some political parties and Civil Society Organisations over the alleged threats on freedom of speech, expression and assembly in Zambia.

According to President Edgar Lungu, there is a scheme in Zambia by some Civil Society Organisations and Political parties and Civil society Organisations who have put money aside to fund students to protest and cause confusion in the country.

Whilst addressing PF members over the weekend in Chirundu, President Lungu warned that any such action will be met with equal force from the Police.

President Lungu said the protests are being organised to attract attention from partners such as the USA that there is no democracy in Zambia as the government is cramping down on people with divergent views.

The President warned warned that anyone that will be found breaking the law will be dealt with by the police in accordance with the law.

And the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned of stern action against individuals that are planning to conduct an illegal protest.

Mr Kanganja has also confirmed having information of some people who have been paid by political players to cause confusion in the country.

Talking to ZNBC, Mr Kanganja said the Police will not allow anyone to destabilize the peace that the country enjoys.

The PF Government has come under intense criticism from stakeholders particularly youths for threatening Freedom of expression.

This was after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo gave youths Chellah Tukuta, B-Flow and Kings Malembe Malembe an ultimatum to apologise for speaking out on issues affecting the nation.

Mr Lusambo accused the trio of insulting the presidency for speaking out on unemployment, lack of empowerment, gold mining and issues at Konkola Copper mines among other issues.

Only Kings Malembe Malembe has since apologised.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has said that the Opposition leaders together with bedfellows in civil society are seeking to incite Zambian youths into placing their own lives and careers in danger.

Mr. Chanda said that if these people cared so much, they would have been the one on the streets protesting as opposed to putting the lives of other people’s children at risk.

Mr. Chanda said that President Edgar Lungu is not against freedom of expression but this should be done within the confinement of the law, adding that Freedom of expression comes with responsibilities, and those who exercise it should not defame others.

Mr. Chanda has since challenged Opposition leaders and their friends in civil society to stop inciting innocent young people and instead take it upon themselves to protest on the streets.