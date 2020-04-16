The government through its foreign missions is working on an exercise to register and create a database of Zambians in the diaspora to see how best the country can be help them in view of the lock down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji told a media briefing that all Zambians that have been caught up in some countries due to the lockdowns should immediately register with their respective Zambian embassies.

He said the Zambian foreign missions have been ordered to help Zambians who might require some basics, such as medical attention in countries that are currently under lockdown.

Malanji further explained that Zambians, who might have visited countries which are now under lockdown will be assisted by foreign missions in the respective countries to facilitate their passage back home.

He was, however, pointed out that in some countries it might be difficult to facilitate the return of Zambians back home because some flights have been grounded due to the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Malanji has disclosed that there are no Zambians that has been caught up in the harassment of Africans in Guangzhou.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said all Zambians in Guangzhou and in mainland China as a whole have managed to live within the confines of the law, and that no one has been mistreated.

Malanji said in line with presidential directives all Zambians are advised not to travel to Covid-19 high risk countries, adding that all those coming from high risk countries will have to be quarantined for 14 days regardless of their status.