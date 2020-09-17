Zambia Prisons Service says 20,000 prisoners will vote in 2021.

This country has become a joke.

Not even in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq were prisoners allowed to vote in elections.

The concept is simple, the only thing a politician can promise a prisoner is his freedom, a reduced sentence or better prison conditions.

So all prisoners are bound to vote for the party in power at that particular time.

THE Zambia Correctional service says over 20, 000 inmates are expected to vote in the 2021 Presidential polls.

There are about 22 thousand inmates in Zambian prisons.

Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner General for operations, Lloyd Chilundika says a Technical committee on inmates’ rights to vote has already been constituted

Chilundika has also disclosed that the service will continue engaging the commission regarding the voting process.

However, UPND Spokesperson, Charles Kakoma says there is need for more consultations on the process failure to which political parties will call for a suspension.

And NAREP Secretary General, Ezra Banda fears that inmates voting will only favor the ruling party.