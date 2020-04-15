Addis Ababa-15th April 2020

Zambia has received more COVID-19 materials from the Jack Ma Foundation aimed at supporting the detection and treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The consignment has been organized by the Jack Ma Foundation, African Union, Ethiopian Airlines and the World Food Program(WFP).

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the development.

He thanked all the partners involved in ensuring that Africa fought off the worst threats of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said the consignment has since been dispatched to Lusaka and it is expected to arrive on Wednesday, 15th April 2020 at 14:40hrs aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

In this consignment Zambia has received:

1. 18,900 viral swabs, transport medium and extraction kits.

2. 3,700 personal protective clothing sets.

3. 3,800 face shields.

4. 36 thermometer guns; and

5. 9,500 gloves.

This consignment together with the first shipment, represent a baseline of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and test kits that the Jack Ma Foundation has supported Africa in the fight against theCOVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the materials above, the Jack Ma Foundation has donated Yuwell Bi level Positive Airway Pressure(BiPaP), devices that clear the airway used for patients requiring intubation.

These are not ventilators but perform similar functions.

Last month the Foundation donated to Zambia 100,000 face masks, 20,000 laboratory test kits, and 1,000 personal protective equipment.

Issued by:

Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary(Press &Tourism)

Zambia Embassy

Addis Ababa

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia