Zambia has recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 out of 1,908 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the county to 6,228, 165 deaths and 4,130 recoveries.

The profile on the 265 new Covid-19 cases is as follows:

(1) 114 cases identified through healthcare facility screening in: Lusaka – 63, Chingola – 28, Ndola – 14, Chililabombwe – 6, Chilanga – 2, Chinsali – 1;

(2) 82 individuals identified from routine community screening in: Lusaka – 33, Ndola – 16, Kitwe – 14, Kalumbila – 8, Chililabombwe – 4, Kabwe – 4, Mpongwe – 2, Chingola – 1;

(3) 57 contacts to known positive cases in: Lusaka – 53, Mansa – 2, Chingola – 1, Ndola – 1;

(4) 2 healthcare workers screened in Lusaka;

(5) 10 BIDs in Lusaka.

On a very sad note we have lost four patients at the Levy Mwanawasa Covid-19 Isolation Center. Two critical patients in ICU and another two who were brought in a few hours before their demise after being managed at two separate private facilities.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours is fourteen (14). The cumulative number of deaths associated with Covid-19 now stands at 165. Following the re-classification of the deaths in which the virus has been detected, it has been determined that 49 are Covid-19 deaths while 104 are Covid-19 associated deaths.

Cumulatively, eleven (11) deaths are yet to be classified. The Covid-19 associated deaths are those in whom Covid-19 was detected but is not the primary cause of death.