IN the last 24 hours Zambia recorded 5 mores cases of

-19. All the 5 cases are coming from Kafue.

DETAILS OF NEW CASES:

Five of 124 tests done in the last 24hrs are positive

1. Female 37 years – Kafue – Shikoswe

2. Male 36 years – Kafue – Shikoswe

3. Male 8 years – Kafue – Nangongwe

4. Male 54 years – Kafue – Nangongwe

5. Female 56 years – Kafue – East

COVID- 19 UPDATE – MOH

President Lungu writes:

Fellow Citizens,

This brings the cumulative total to 57.

Zambia has also registered three (03) new recoveries in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 22.

Fellow countrymen and women, the best experiences in global health learned from earlier outbreaks such as Ebola demonstrate that; we can defeat COVID-19 and swiftly return on the path of inclusive growth.

In this regard, I urging all of us to choose hope, life and patriotism – even when the easiest options seem to be hopelessness or selfish behaviour which endangers our own lives and those of others.

It is only a few weeks ago when Zambia and much of Africa were watching the grim reports of how the COVID-19 pandemic was claiming human lives while devastating public health systems and national economies first in more developed economies, and now in developing and emerging economies too.

Sadly, COVID-19 is no longer a remote threat to Zambia and the whole world.

Countrymen and women, I am urging you all to take necessary precaution to protect your health and the health of those you care about. You can do this by adhering to measures I announced in my last address to the nation.

Let me end by saluting our hardworking health personal at the frontline of fighting this deadly pandemic. You are our true heroes and heroines.

