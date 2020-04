Zambia Records First Death From Covid 19

ZAMBIA has confirmed its first death from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this today, at a Press Briefing in Lusaka.

The case was that of a patient who had a history of chronic respiratory disorder and had come into contact with people who travelled to Pakistan.

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases recorded in Zambia. Cumulative total now at 39