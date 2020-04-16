The Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has reported that the country has not recorded any new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as Kafue reopens for business with shops and markets now open.

Chilufya said of the 131 tests conducted in Kafue all turned negative, this necessiated the lifting of the lockdown and it is now business as usual. However, he said the health officers will remain vigilant.

Chilufya emphasised that people should always wear face masks as a way to prevent themselves from getting the virus, and called on every citizens to play part and not to leave the covid-19 fight to government alone.

The minister confirmed the relaxation of the Kafue lockdown as indicated by the information from his ministry earlier today. The country’s statistics have remained at 48 confirmed, 2 deaths and 30 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Government has relaxed the Kafue Lockdown regulations after there was an overwhelming response yesterday. A statement issued informs the public that business premises and public services will open from the 16th (today).

Following the overwhelming response to the restricted movements into and out of Kafue Kafue District on Wednesday 15th April, 2020.

“Notice is hereby given that all business premises and public services such as markets will remain operational from Thursday 16th April, 2020 and that Ministry of Health Authorities will continue the mass screening for covid 19 in Kafue District from 08 hours to 18 hours in selected facilities as well as in the community.

“Members of the public are further informed that the invocation of the public health act cap 295 of the laws of Zambia and statutory instrument number 21 and 23 remains in force like anywhere else in the country,” said the ministry earlier today.