By Smart Eagles

Two more Coronavirus patients have been discharged as Zambia records no new case of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day,Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed during the 20th COVID-19 update that no positive test was recorded in the last 24 hours from the 104 cases tested.

Dr Chilufya has also disclosed that two more patients have been discharged bringing the total number of full recoveries to 7 with 1 death from the 39 cases cummulately out of 1085 cases with active cases now standing at 31.

He further said 1,601 people out the 7,756 have been released after completing the 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Dr Chilufya disclosed that 631 alerts have been screened and have been discharged home after they tested negative.

“Let us move in solidarity with the guidelines that have been put in place by President Edgar Lungu in order to win the Coronavirus pandemic” he said.

He however expressed concern with people peddling falsehoods on social media in regards to Coronavirus cases and wondered why people are coming up with wrong statistics and assured that Zambia has a reliable surveillance system which works silently and effectively.

He said government is not doing things harpharzadly but doing everything based on scientific research while resources have been placed in contact tracing, diagnostics ,quarantine, human capital which are essential for case management, risk communication.

He assured that all statistics are accurate and not manipulative saying there is no need for government to falsify figures.

“Let not politicise this fight but celebrate the legacy together.

When the country is faced with such a thing, countrymen have to come together across the political divide and work together and celebrate together when it is overcome” he said.