By Smart Eagles

Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new case of COVID-19, Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Speaking during the 19th COVID-19 update this morning, Dr Chilufya said 2 more patients have been discharged, bringing the total of those discharged to 5 with one death recorded and 33 active cases.

He disclosed that in the last 24 hours 99 tests of which 72 were truck drivers and contacts of the diseased were tested and non of them tested positive.

Dr Chilufya who assured that government has enough test kits said the 33 active cases are all stable and under the watchful care of the healthcare personnel.

Dr Chilufya disclosed that 6,450 high risk cases are being followed of which 1,598 have completed the 14 day mandatory quarantine.

He said 351 alerts were picked and non of them tested positive and thanked the community for their vigilance to report alerts.

“The numbers look promising but it’s not time to relax because we do not need to be complacent but need to ensure there is unity of purpose and act in solidarity with our neighbors and families and to adhere to the presidential directive in order to adress the issue effectively during the prescribed period.

Complacency would be our greatest enemy,lets

adhere to Presidential guidelines because this is a ferocious war that we are fighting and is not insurmountable. ” he said.

He said there will be continued heightening of surveillance and intensifying research in a bid to address the issue as effectively as possible.

He empahasised the need to adhere to measures such as avoiding public gatherings ,excercise social distancing, keeping clean environments, cook food thoroughly among other measures as announced by President Edgar Lungu and being emphasized daily by health authorities.

Dr Chilufya urged provincial teams to heighten surveillance in all ports of entry and ensure the mandatory quarantine guidelines are adhered to before integrating those tested back into society.

And Dr Chilufya has assured those living around declared quarantine centres that they are safe as government has taken all precautionary steps not to put the lives of any person at risk.

“Those living around UNZA and Kalingalinga are safe. We are responsible and we will not endanger anyone in the midst of the COVID-19 threat” he assured amidst some concerns from members of the public on the safety measure that have been put in place to protect them from being infected.

He further said deployment of more human capital in various hot spots in Lusaka will be intensified considering that the capital city is the epicentre of the virus.

He said President Edgar Lungu has encouraged all health personnel to continue with thier hardwork in addressing the issue and pledged to support them in their service to the nation.