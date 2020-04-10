The Minister of Health says a second person has died from the coronavirus.

The patient had been in an isolation ward at the time of his death and the coronavirus test came back positive.

The deceased was resident in Kafue and possible contacts are currently under surveillance

.Zambia’s Covid 19 case, now stands at 40, with 2 deaths with 25 discharges and 13 active Covid-19 cases.

SECOND COVID-19 DEATH DETAILS:

“The deceased is a 58 year old known hypertensive man from Kafue who was recently treated at Kafue District Hospital for a chest infection. Upon subsequent deterioration of his condition, he was transferred and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further management and investigation.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there was a high index of suspicion by the health team, who decided to investigate the patient for COVID-19. Samples were collected for testing. The health team provided specialist care including placing him under ventilation on a life support machine until he passed away on 8th April 2020. An autopsy was conducted and postmortem samples collected prior to and after his death tested positive to COVID-19.

We have instituted comprehensive investigations into this matter which includes contact tracing and testing of all health facility personnel who were in contact with him at Kafue District Hospital and UTH. They were all sent on home quarantine yesterday. Another rapid response team is following up the deceased patient’s contacts including family and friends today.” – Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Health.