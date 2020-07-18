

The Zambian Government has resolved to send investigators to Rwanda to investigate the reason for a rebel leader in that country to accuse President Edgar Lungu of being his organisation’s source of funding.



On Monday, a rebel Major named Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte told a court in Rwanda that his group called National Liberation Force (FLN) received money from President Lungu to launch attacks in Rwanda.

But President Lungu has dismissed the allegations of funding the rebel group in the East African country.



On Thursday, Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji travelled to Rwanda for bilateral talks over the rebel funding allegations against President Lungu.



Mr Malanji has disclosed that he was given an audience by the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame who re-affirmed warm relations with Zambia.



He has said that Zambia will engage Rwanda to find out why a rebel leader involved President Lungu in the funding allegations.

Zambia is home to over 5,000 Rwandans who migrated after the 1994 genocide.