Ministry of Health has set up two laboratories meant to carry out diagnostic tests on the coronavirus.

Ministry spokesperson Able Kabalo says the laboratories, one at the University Teaching Hospital and another at the University of Zambia have the capacity to rapidly diagnose cases of coronavirus.

The equipment is among the kits donated to Zambia and 13 other African countries by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

And WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom at a press briefing on coronavirus in Geneva, says without vital diagnostic capacity, countries are in the dark as to how far and wide the virus has spread.

Over 1,000 people have died in China since the outbreak and the virus has infected more than 42,000 people.