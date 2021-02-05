For those doubting my word that PF government is losing election this year, tell me one thing that I said about Zambia’s election that didn’t happen?

Let me remind you that I said in February in one of my live broadcast last year that without DO AS I SAY Powers even if angels comes from heaven to sing for PF it would be a flop.

Are you aware that the Zambian current hottest hit makers Chanda Na Kay released a campaign song for PF campaigns and it sounded like a mosquito trapped inside a plastic and the song has since be buried with no trace.

Watch out of for more disappointment and the final disappointment in August.

Zambia shall be liberated from thieves. Have a blessed night.

