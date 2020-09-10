ZAMBIA SHALL BE ONE OF THE BEST ECONOMIES IN THE WORLD UNDER UPND AND HH!!

Our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema is a man of Integrity and high Calibre.

He will change Zambia for the betterment of all of us.

Zambia will be one of the best economics in the world and that is one of the ways HH will put food on our tables…. this I can assure you.

It is high time we all united regardless of our religions, tribes, regions, denominations, etc and vote in huge numbers for UPND Candidates at all levels come 12th August 2021.

Zambia is on there verge of collapse under PF but worry not because God has blessed us with HH as the one to prosper us. Let us all support this man as he means well for our nation. He succeeds in whatever he does.

May God continue to bless our Incoming Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and Zambia Shall Be Saved.

By UPND Die-Hard,

B Bruce Bwalya.