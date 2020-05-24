The UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) says the country’s image needs to be rebranded to attract confidence, key in unlocking investment.

He says the country’s image has been damaged by poor governance, corruption, and human rights abuses.

HH says the country now lacks patriotism and this has undermined issues of dignity and respect among others.

“We will rebrand our country in a manner that inspires greater patriotism and respect from the international community,” he says.

He also bemoans the deteriorating economy characterised by low capacity utilisation, dwindling incomes and runaway inflation which has seen the local currency losing strength.

“The plan is comprehensive but to put it simply, we shall restructure and reschedule the debt by replacing it with a cheaper facility with longer tenure,” says HH.

He says under his administration, corruption and government expenditure would be a focal area of concern to control leakages.

“As we cut frivolous expenditure and curb leakage, we will have sufficient resources to rejuvenate the economy and pay our debt,” he says.