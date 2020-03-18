Laura Miti wrote…..

Zambia Should Thank UPND!

After listening to PF MPs anger yesterday, I am convinced that it is only because UPND MPs have consistently walked out of the #Bill10 debate that we are still talking about it.

Had they sat in Parliament, Bill 10 in all its horror would have passed in December.

Parliament would now be full of smug Deputy Ministers, debt would be freely acquired by a government that has shown an insatiable appetite for borrowing and we would be headed to academic 2021 elections.

Remember those are clauses PF actors shouted on top of their collective voices to defend. They were only stopped by UPND MPs quietly walking out of the House.

What is bizarre is that PF are very angry that UPND are not allowing them to take the confusing path of amending Bill 10 so that the constitution remains largely the way it is right now.

They do not need UPND to do that. They just have to withdraw the Bill and we have no Deputy Ministers, Parliament has control over debt, the President cannot realign the country as he pleases etc.

So, why Dear God, is PF crying for UPND to sit in Parliament to do what they do not need them for🤷🏽‍♀️.

Just withdraw Bill 10 and you have defeated UPND!