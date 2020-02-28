ZAMBIA STILL EXPECTING FULL $20.5M WORTH OF ESKOM POWER

ESKOM of South Africa has breached the electricity power agreement by failing to supply the 300 megawatts worth 20.5 million dollars that Zambia imported in December last year to mitigate the power deficit.

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa told Members of Parliament that Eskom only supplied power worth 15 million Dollars.

Mr. Nkhuwa says there is still Five Million Dollars worth of electricity which Eskom is expected to supply to Zambia even if the agreement between Zambia and the South African company was for one month.