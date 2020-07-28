THE Ministry of Health says out of 450 COVID-19 positive cases it recorded in the last 24 hours, as at yesterday, 296 cases were detected through hospital screening.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama updated the nation on the COVID-19 status yesterday.

“As we’ve emphasised before, we’ve ramped up routine active screening for COVID-19 in our healthcare facilities. We also detected 37 contacts to known COVID-19 cases,” Dr Malama said.

“100 were identified during routine screening, we had 11 healthcare workers who tested positive.”

He indicated that there were two alerts; one truck driver in Mazabuka and that another was picked at the point of entry at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

“We also had two BIDs (Brought-In-Dead) in whom COVID-19 was detected. We have a total of 27 [people] who are on oxygen support and two are in critical condition. We’ve also discharged 380 from our healthcare facilities in the country,” Dr Malama disclosed.

So far, according to Dr Malama, Zambia has conducted 79,269 tests since the outbreak was detected in the country in March this year.

He added that: “when you come to the southern Africa where Zambia serves as the regional coordinating centre, you’ll notice that South Africa is topping the list, in terms of cases and also deaths.”

“Our country Zambia we are number three, in terms of total number of cases and also mortality,” said Dr Malama. “What has happened in our country in the last 24 hours; you’ll notice that a total number of 2,542 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. We recorded a total of 450 new COVID-19 positive cases. The distribution of the 450 cases we confirmed in the last 24 hours includes 296 cases which we detected through hospital screening.”