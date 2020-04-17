British High Commissioner, His Excellency Nicholas Woolley has said Zambia will benefit from the G20 decision to suspend all debt repayments.

He said it was also an opportunity for Zambia to suspend and reprofile its debt. He said he was happy with the role the United Kingdom was playing in this matter.

High Commissioner Woolley wrote: “This landmark deal allows Zambia & certain other countries an historic opportunity to suspend & reprofile debt repayments to G20 & Paris Club countries (‘official creditors’). Proud of central UKrole in achieving this.”