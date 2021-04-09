By Patricia Male

Cabinet has finally approved the conduct of the national census of population and housing to be conducted in November, 2021 in order to gather information to be used for planning and management of government programmes and policies.

The proposed scheduling of the census to November, 2021 takes into account the covid-19 pandemic and also allows for more time for government to mobilize sufficient resources especially with the holding of the general elections on 12th august, 2021.

Further, cabinet has accepted that this should be an e-census, which will be the first of its kind in Zambia.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the decision was made by cabinet at the 5th cabinet meeting held virtually yesterday.

Ms. Siliya says cabinet also approved the national lands policy and its implementation plan in order to improve land delivery systems in the country for the benefit of present and future generations.

The policy is intended to guide land administration and management in order to open up opportunities for every Zambian to access and secure their interests in land, regardless of status and will further strengthen security of tenure and enhance management of land resources.

The country has had no comprehensive land policy from independence to date.

PHOENIX NEWS