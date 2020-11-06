By Chileshe Mwango

As Zambia prepares for the commissioning of the first unit at the Kafue Gorge Lower 750MW Power Station, the country will starting this Sunday 8th November , 2020 experience massive load management.

In his ministerial statement in Parliament this afternoon, Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says the country will experience load shedding of between 6-8hours per day for a period of one week but that the first 24hrs will be the most affected.

Mr. Nkhuwa has disclosed that the expected load management has been necessitated by the filling of the Kafue Gorge Lower Dam with water which will result in the reduced power generation at the Kafue Upper Power Station and is expected to rise during the course of the week.

The first unit of the Kafue Gorge Lower 750mw will be commissioned at the end of the month, while the second unit comes on board at the end of December with three other units expected to be commissioned early next year.

The Kafue Gorge Lower 750mw has 5 units, each with a capacity of 150 Megawatts.

PHOENIX FM NEWS