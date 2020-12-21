ZAMBIA TO HAVE A COASTLINE AS AFRICA SPLIT IN TO TWO

According to scientists the African continent will eventually split in two due to shifting continental plates.

A new ocean will be born along what is known as the East African Rift valley which stretch from Northern Ethiopia 🇪🇹 in the Afar region to Mozambique 🇲🇿 which will separate countries like Kenya 🇰🇪 & Tanzania 🇹🇿 from continental Africa while landlocked Zambia 🇿🇲 & Uganda 🇺🇬 will have a coastline.

According to estimates it will take at least million to Billion years for the process to be completed and the new ocean will be called ‘Zambian Ocean’. Good-lucky to our descendants.