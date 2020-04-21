Zambia is set to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the request for an economic program, as the country’s economy is on the downward spiral due to a host of challenges including coronavirus.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has revealed that the country has just finished a two-week virtual mission with the global fund at which a preview of the macro-economic and fiscal situation was undertaken.

He said on the basis of the mission’s results, Zambia will now be positioned to discuss with the fund on an appropriate macro-economic framework that will lead to a programme eventually.

The IMF last week forecast the country’s economy which has of late been struggling, will contract by 3.5% in 2020, from growth of 1.5% in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic hits economies across the world.

The minister has also revealed that the talks with the IMF are premised mainly on debt sustainability, adding that Zambia had already taken strides on measures including reduced borrowing and the suspension of some projects.