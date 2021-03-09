SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

ZAMBIA UNDER ECL, A CLASSICAL CASE OF A LOST RELAY RACE

Zambia is in a messy quagmire purely as a result of our President General His Excellency One Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Like in the game of RELAY, one member’s incompetence, failure, neglect, or indolence can cost the team the whole game. We have lost it because of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.Zambia was on firm ground and poised for the last leap to attain Middle Income Earning Country (MIEC) status. The forward leap after the attainment of HIPC and the Political resolve to never again be in the impoverishing trap of debt saw the formulation and implementation of oversight system, strengthening of Governance systems and Zero tolerance on Corruption.

An atmosphere of Patriotism, hard work and meritocracy was created. Zambian was the only tribe that identified and defined our sovereignity and diversity. Political tolerance was not only promoted but, also protected dearly and humanely. The late Michael Chilufya Sata was to be evacuated under presidential order to receive emergency health care whilst in Opposition. Can we see such a gesture from Edgar who goes to dig HH’s in laws village in search of imaginary weapons? Political opponents today are hunted and marksmen are hired to assassinate them.

Political debate is personality based and not policy based. Tax payers money and state security are lavishly deployed to people like Edith Nawakwi when our economy is gasping.

Zambia had a robust health supply chain with well stocked dispensaries across the nation. Rural health centres were timely and adequately stocked. Life expectancy was rising higher. But Lungu’s incompetent has today turned Zambia into a death trap were expired drugs and condoms have been in stock since 2016. The damage is too huge to be ignored by any sane Zambian who cares for human life.

The public service was professionally run without the deluge of Political “national interest retirement” of under age youngsters based on tribe and the paradox of recalling spent and tired retirees in key position. This has resulted into a total collapse of our our public service.

A distinct line between partisan Politics and Government was drawn. Cadres were tamed and could only be seen during by-elections which were all triggered by the demise of the office holder. Unlike the costly instigated by-elections that crippled our economy and spilled the blood of innocent citizens. Today a thug affiliated to PF is more powerful than the police PIG Kanganja or army commanders.

Today PF thugs can brag that their size is police when it comes to violence and this doesn’t bother Lungu and his charlatans.

Zambia, by the time Lungu was taking office had USD 3 Billion in strategic reserves. The United States Dollar was arrested at about ZMW6 to a Dollar. The doctrine of separation of powers was felt and seen by not only Zambians but the entire globe. The integrity and autonomy of the governance Institutions could be smelt afar today Zambia is just like Uganda which is under the dictator Museven who has become a big problem on the continent of Africa. Men and Women in uniform commanded respect and carried an aura of authority. Service above self was the mantra.

Indeed Zambia was on the forward match to becoming a middle income earning country. The investment atmosphere attracted Foreign Direct Investment with all Zambians participating in the booming Economic wave. This is the baton which was handed over to Edgar Chagwa Lungu in our national Relay Race.Where did we go wrong? This is an important question which should sincerely be addressed without equivocation.

Development is a methodical process based on scientific parameters and not a game of chance. Discipline and deliberate efforts should be applied to guarantee predictable outcomes.

What happened to Zambia really for us to be where we are today? This is a divisive question that continue to rage in our political discourse and will dominate our run up to the Election.

What is certain without question is that we have lost it altogether. Who had the baton to continue the race? Edgar Chagwa Lungu got the baton and was decisively to take the last leap to our social Political and Economic finish line. Like in the game of RELAY RACE,the game is lost by the baton holder either collapsing, slowing down or in some cases crossing to the other lanes. In the case of one Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his presidency can be summarized as one Relay Racer in potentially winning race who receives that baton and starts to Sprint backwards while looking forward with a hope to perform a miracle for his team.

When you logically look at the performance of PF under Edgar Lungu, everything seem to be happening by accident. Everything has been lost in a manner that non in PF can explain. They are all looking forward but levitatiously sprinting backwards. The Economy which was growing at a predictable positive is almost hitting double negative digits. The current situation is totally out of control for PF. So when people argue in favour of a third term for Edgar which he doesn’t qualify Constitutionally, can Zambia honestly regain her lost strides under Edgar? Edgar received all that was required for our nation to become the beacon of hope in sub-saharan Africa. What is it that was missing in the success formula? Despite getting a gargantuan debt mountain of undisclosed loans(estimated at a minimum of USD 18.5 billion dollars) and a ballooning reserve, Zambia is today worse than than the pre HIPC times.Previleged Intelligence sources estimate the date to be in the neighborhood of USD 30 Billion. The strategic reserves were wiped clean. Where has all this money really gone? The paraded infrastructure sing sing could have been attained within a third of this amount under prudent management. In all fairness, what really would Edgar do differently to turn things around?

Zambians should realize that only one man is responsible for this mess. That man is Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He inherited a robust Economy. What does he have to show today? A collapsed Economy on life support. Instead of focusing on continuity, let’s account for our lost glory. Look at how much money is flaunted today. It’s foolish to suppose that the opposition is responsible for the cash deluge in the public square. Is Bownman Lusambo an opposition member today? Didn’t he announce that he was sent by Edgar to hand over ZMW 300 000 cash? Is Maria Langa an opposition member today? Why should we be swayed by this cash flaunting escalation when cadres follow the footsteps of their leaders.

Didn’t Given Lubinda warn his fellow PF members about cash? PF today is awash with printed and stolen money. These people are criminals and thieves who don’t care about ordinary Zambians. What Political will are we seeing in the fight against corruption today from Ba Kateka? Ubomba mwibala? Corrupt ministers and criminals are celebrated with Edgar discrediting competent investigative wings(ACC and FIC) mfwiti mfwiti lamentation.

When Edgar said the ACC was after him, he was confessing his corruption and criminal activities going on in his regime. Can we win the race with this leadership mindset? Never! Look at the COVID FUNDS! Zambia is safe today not by any effort on the part of government. What should have protected the masses by way of donations was looted. It’s only by the grace of God that we are surviving as a country. Only bakawala are fronting and masquerading as leaders.

