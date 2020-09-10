ZAMBIA UNDER PF GOVERNMENT IS LIKE A MAN DATING 8 WOMEN BUT JOBLESS

United Party for National Development- Media Committee Member Mr Mubita. C. Nawa has challenged the PF government to stop blaming Covid 19 for the devastating state they have subjected the economy to. But rather it is in this state because of poor leadership that trickles down to mismanagement of the economy.

Mr Nawa said this when he featured on Muvi TV’s special debate program blunt talk. He told the PF government to refrain from using a global pandemic to justify its failures in running the economy as it is very clear that any government with people who are functioning well has to be prepared for any type of disaster that can befall it. The truth is that Covid 19 has been used to disadvantage the people while enriching the PF government officials. In short there is Covid 19 for the rich and Covid 19 for the poor.

According to Mr Nawa, people are suffering in the hands of the PF government because they have prioritized their luxurious lifestyles over the the lives of the people. He further distanced himself from the much talked about infrastructural development as he argues that one road can not be constructed more than once and you expect people to qualify that as development.

When asked to give his view on political violence, Mr Nawa said that violence is a broad subject in politics as it does not only imply beating someone, but it goes a further step to be enshrined in certain illegal acts such as the one that the PF government has embarked on, where insurance of NRCs is even done to minors. In addition to this, Mr Nawa added his voice to the debate of bill 10 by saying that its evils are hidden inside it motive- to extend the stay of the PF in power.

In his concluding remarks, he said that Zambians have suffered more than enough, and what they need right now is a country with true leadership, who can mange the economy and inspire its citizens. And such a party is the UPND under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

©️UPND MEDIA TEAM