By Logic Lukwanda

Opposition Alliance for Democracy and Development –ADD- Leader Charles Milupi has charged that it will be very difficult for Zambia to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund –IMF- before this year’s general elections in august as suggested by Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu.

Mr Milupi is attributing this to Zambia’s deteriorated financial and economic credibility which will make it difficult to convince the IMF to give the country a loan.

He has told Phoenix News that Zambia has so far exhibited poor records of honouring debt, a situation he says will in the long run weaken the kwacha further and also compromise the provision of service delivery such as health and education.

He noted that what is happening to Zambia is a clear indication of a country that is economically heading in the wrong direction.

Zambia is currently holding talks with the IMF which started on February 11th and will run through to March 3rd on a formal relief programme upon a request for IMF support after becoming Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter last year when it failed to make a payment on one of its bonds.

PHOENIX NEWS