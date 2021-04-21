Zambia Waits In Awe As Mukuni’s 48 Hour Ultimate Wears Down.

Lusaka – 21st April, 2021.

The nation is anxiously waiting to see what Senior Chief Mukuni is made of as his 48 hour ultimatum draws to a close.

Two days ago, Senior Chief Mukuni threatened Hon. Kampyongo issuing a statement: “Dear Stephen Kampyongo! Young man, release my wife within and not later than 48 hours or else you shall blame yourself and those that sent you. I have spoken.

But yesterday, Police charged and arrested Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of abduction contrary to section 253 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. She has been jointly charged with Fines Malambo, Ackson Sejani, Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda.

This is a matter in which Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are reported to have been abducted. She is detained in police custody. This is according to a police statement by Zambia Police spokesperson, Ms. Esther Mwaata Katongo.

Section 253, CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia states that any person who by force compels, or by any deceitful means induces, any person to go from any place, is said to abduct that person.

