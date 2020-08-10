ZAMBIA WILL BE TOO SMALL FOR THIEVES, CRIMINALS, MANIPULATORS AND OPPRESSORS OF THE PEOPLE NEXT YEAR.

By Sikaile C Sikaile

Those of you that have kept indisciplined dogs, will agree with me that a dog that likes stealing and doing what you their masters don’t approve will often stay a safe distance from you, because it is scared of its criminal activities which it knows has severe consequences.

Most PF government leaders have realized that their criminal activities are catching up with them, and that is the reason why they don’t want to leave power next year. Even their narrative in most of their meetings that are devoid of Covid-19 dangers, is scaremongering the people, that should they vote UPND into power, all PF leaders will be sent into jail. What are you scared of bamambala imwe? Maybe there’s something you know that we don’t know?



They (PF) know very well that their evil activities have a bad ending and so they would rather do all sorts of evil things such as going into war against their own citizens, just to make sure they don’t face the law they have willingly undermined with so much impunity.

It is very sad to learn that PF government have managed to destroy all public institutions thereby rendering them useless, so as to impose their criminal thinking of being a law unto themselves.



However, it is up to us the fellow citizens, whether to allow this to continue beyond 2021 or we reject dictatorship and criminality. We have the power in our hands if only we all unite and speak with one voice of change for the better of our country and our people.

I wholeheartedly support what opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has said, that we all need to get involved in installing quality leadership and subsequently defeat this brutal, corrupt and violent government of Edgar Lungu. True HH or any other opposition can’t do it alone. We Zambians should feel the need to come out of this fake marriage with a sense of urgency.



I’m hoping all opposition political parties would see this urgency to liberate our country from cartels and mafias. We can’t afford to have these thieves take us for granted for another five years of such degrading humiliation, Zambia will simply grind to a halt.

If they can bring our nation to this level within a period of 8 years, what more giving them another chance, that will be too dangerous for us.



I don’t think an individual like Hakainde Hichilema, can arrest me no. In fact it is not the president of Zambia that must arrest criminals. It is the laws enshrined in our constitution that should deal with everyone found wanting.



The duty of the President is to uphold the constitution of Zambia and make sure there is observation of the rule of law which currently doesn’t exist under the administration of Edgar Lungu and the PF government.



So if we have thieves, criminals and oppressors in the PF government, it is not HH to determine their fate, but the laws of Zambia. That is why we have a constitution which is the supreme law of the land. No one should be above it.

As a matter of fact, their fear that HH will lock them up is a confirmation that they do realise that Hakainde will allow the free wheel of the constitution without political interference or manipulation.



PF leaders and their thugs should not be scared of losing power unless they are telling us that they are criminals, if that is the case, then Zambia will be too small for them next year. In fact I must add and say the world will be too tiny for them.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist