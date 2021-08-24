ZAMBIA WILL FACE THE CONSEQUENCES OF GOING AGAINST GOD’S WILL BY VOTING FOR HH HENCE THEY WOULD HAVE ALLOW ME TO ANOINT HIM. IAN GENESIS
Zambia will face the Consequences for going against will when they voted for HH. God’s will was that Lungu should be the President of Zambia now people applied what is known as Protest Votes hence they Supressed God’s will for their will.
Just like Adam and Eve decided to Go against God’s will, then consequences of Death and Hardships followed them, so will it happen to Zambians after what they have done. Consequences will follow you for your actions Zambia.
I see HH resigning Himself by 2022 because he will face Economic Hardships that’s why they should allow me to Anoint and Bless Him so that he cannot face those consequences. I still maintain the prophecy that God wanted Lungu to Rule Zambia but people went against God’s will and did their will.
~Prophet IAN Genesis~
Is this a joke? Why are you publishing such nonsense.
You’re a stup1d “prophet”. Take your nonsense elsewhere. Get a life, man!
Very fool!sh stup!d man…keep this nonsense to yourself.Dont test us!I just feel sorry for the followers you have who are blind…following an id!ot like you.Do not test US…Don`t insult US with nonsense we are not here for jokes…We will deal with you precisly…
Idiot dont provoke us this is a warning.
We are not playing. I advise you to stop this right now. Continue and you you will have yourself to blame.
This Idoit must be deported