ZAMBIA WILL FACE THE CONSEQUENCES OF GOING AGAINST GOD’S WILL BY VOTING FOR HH HENCE THEY WOULD HAVE ALLOW ME TO ANOINT HIM. IAN GENESIS

I see HH resigning Himself by 2022 because he will face Economic Hardships that’s why they should allow me to Anoint and Bless Him so that he cannot face those consequences. I still maintain the prophecy that God wanted Lungu to Rule Zambia but people went against God’s will and did their will.

~Prophet IAN Genesis~