ZAMBIA WILL PAY HEAVILY FOR NOT TAKING LUNGU’S WORDS SERIOUSLY

The presidential address today, has left me shocked and trying to assess what PF is after in this country.

We have seen cases COVID-19 increasing simultaneously, to a situation where our health care providers are being infected at a faster rate even before we have reached 100 publicly declared cases, and a president wakes up to open churches. This is ridiculous decision coming from this wicked government.

One critical question that came in my mind was that ; it could be International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has not granted the PF government debt relief and now they want Zambians to die in big numbers and then claim for more aid as they will use the death toll as evidence.

This is how far my thinking has gone right now.

This week we have witnessed the sharing of all COVID-19 donations from a Chinese business man by PF leaders and their members and to make sure that we forget about this criminal activity, they have decided to open churches. Because they know that we Zambians will forget about the stealing of donations immediately they ( PF) mention God just like they did with gassing and terror attack.

Fellow citizens, indeed we are in a mess, just like I warned you few months ago, this man’s leadership is pathetic and a mess.

You all remember this man once told us that he doesn’t have a vision for this country. Iam very much afraid we are paying for not believing him that he doesn’t have a vision!

This pandemic is not something to joke with and PF will use it to fundraise money and even have the elections cancelled.

Their motive now is to see cases multiplying in Zambia. Very shameful situation. May God help this country, because we are in big trouble.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights