Zambia will win covid-19 fight – Chilufya

Government is confident that the fight against coronavirus will be won.

And Zambia has recorded six (6) more new cases of coronavirus out of the 80 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia to 95.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya notes that a lot of headway in terms of screening and testing has been made.

He says this will ensure that all positive cases are quickly identified, isolated and treated.

Dr. Chilufya said this is why Government is using every available opportunity to screen even those that are visiting health facilities for various health needs.

He said this will continue and be reinforced by reconfiguring equipment such as the one used to test for tuberculosis to be used for covid-19 testing.

Speaking during the routine covid-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya emphasised that all these efforts should, however, be supported by strict adherence to preventative measures.

And Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the new six cases involve a 51year old woman who is a health worker and was in contact with a positive case in Matero while the other one involves a 23 year old female who was also a contact of a confirmed case.

He said the third case involves a male adult who was detected through mass screening in Lusaka’s Chipata sub-district and a 43 year old truck driver from Chelston.

The rest are a 48 and 42 year old truck drivers who were quarantined at University of Zambia (UNZA) isolation center.

He said the new cases bring the number of active cases to 50 with 45 in Lusaka, 4 on the Copperbelt and 1 in Kabwe.

He further disclosed that the suspicious case in Mongu which the surveillance team had been investigating has tested negative to COVID-19.

The Minister paid tribute to international, individual and cooperate partners who have continued to stand with the Government to ensure the success of the mass community screening strategy.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said his Government is hopeful that Zambia will conquer the covid-19.

Mr. Li said the Chinese Government is ready to mobilize resources to support immediate needs of medical supplies to fight the COVID-19.

He also announced that the donation of the first batch of medical supplies towards covid-19.

He added that the second batch of medical supplies will be shipped by air in the soonest possible time.

Others who donated include Sanlam Life Insurance, former Rwandese refugees and Refugees in Zambia and the Zambia Engineering Consultants.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry Of Information and Broadcasting Services

28th April, 2020.