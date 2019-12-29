Zambian flamboyant prophet, SHEPHERD Mesala posted a prophecy on his facebook page in February 2019 saying that God showed him a vision were the elections of Zambia was canceled and President Lungu proceeded in power.

Prophet SHEPHERD Mesala has warned politicians not to temper with the 2021 elections because it can bring bloodshed In the country .” let people vote for their own leader of their choice” says prophet Mesala .

Prophet Mesala has been giving accurate prophecies to nations and that has made him to be known as the most accurate prophet in the nations .

Prophet Mesala has said 2020 will be another year of hunger in Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

“If Zambians will not pray hard they will be no elections in 2021 but if they will pray hard the evil agenda will fail and the elections will be there “.