Renowned 58 year old Zambian actor Binwell Mwape popularly known as KANABESA has been arrested on allegations of defiling a 12 year old girl.

Mr Mwape (KANABESA) was arrested yesterday and is detained at Chisamba Police post after days of going into hiding.

It is alleged that on dates unknown Kanabesa had carnal knowledge with a minor whose birth records are yet to be submitted to the police but a medical report indicates that a named girl was defiled. -ZED GOSSIP