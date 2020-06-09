Zambian artist Given $30,000 For him to stop talking- Simon Mwewa Lane



There is a story going around that a prominent musician was bought for $30,000. That is the single most ridiculous thing I’ve heard this week.

First of all, there is not a single artist in the entire country of Zambia that is worth $30,000 in exchange for his or her silence.

If silence has to be bought, these musicians can do it for 3 pin kwacha. Let’s not create castles in the sky. In this economy, which government official can remove $30,000 from his office drawer, give it to an artist and say, “Ani, sendako ka $30 pin, so that wikale fye tondolo”

$30,000 is approximately equal to K546,000. Such figures are reserved as kickbacks for guys that are highly connected to big contracts…not Zambian musicians.

There’s a word for this type of falsehood…it’s called “Self aggrandisement” [ the action or process of promoting oneself as being powerful…when infact not ]

Ba youth activists, let’s be clear….you’re very important, you play a very significant role, but your silence is not worth $30,000. Takwaba.

Just encourage people to vote. Kwapwa.

SML