ZAMBIAN BORN ACADEMIC LUMINARY AND BAROTSE PRINCESS DR. MBOLOLWA MBIKUSITA-LEWANIKA PASSES AWAY

Dr. Mbololwa Mbikusita-Lewanika who was Health Adviser at the Commonwealth in London is dead.

She passed away on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 in England, UK.

Originally from Zambia, Dr. Mbololwa who was also a Princess of Kingdom Barotseland, was a social development expert with a health science and education background. She had over 30 years national and international experience in these areas, with much of her time spent at King’s College London.

Dr. Mbololwa spent a great deal of time on issues of social justice, especially pertaining to women, young people and prisoners.

She received her education from University College Cardiff (BSc), The University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology (MSc Pharm. Science), and King’s College London (PhD, Ethnopharmacology).

MHSRIP