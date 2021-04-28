ZAMBIAN BORN IRISH CONSERVATIONIST KILLED IN BURKINA FASO

AN IRISHMAN was among three foreign nationals killed in an ambush by militants in Eastern Burkina Faso early this week.

Rory Young, who was born in Zambia, was the co-founder and President of Chengeta Wildlife. He has been involved in the training of anti-poaching rangers in Africa.

Sources said that the JNIM (Groupe de soutien à l’islam et aux musulmans), an Islamic militant group, has claimed responsibility.

The other foreign nationals are two Spanish journalists named by their Government as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile.

Meanwhile, Chengeta Wildlife has issued a statement confirming the killing of it’s CEO.

STATEMENT FROM CHENGETA WILDLIFE:

RORY YOUNG, CO-FOUNDER & CEO, CHENGETA WILDLIFE

It is with deepest sorrow and regret that Chengeta Wildlife confirms the death of Rory Young, our co-founder and CEO.

Rory was leading a wildlife protection patrol in Arly National Park, Burkina Faso on 26th April 2021 when they were attacked by terrorists which resulted in his death and that of two Spanish journalists who were capturing his efforts to protect precious wildlife.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased right now. We respectfully request your patience, time and understanding as we deal with the loss of our inspirational leader.